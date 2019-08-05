OMAHA — Janice Colleen Moritz, 76, of Omaha died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Services will be at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A reception will follow the service at Grand Generation Center in Lexington.
Funeral services were scheduled at 2 p.m. today at Roeder Mortuary at 2727 N. 108th St. in Omaha. Visitation was Sunday.
She was born Sept. 2, 1942 in Neligh to Edward and Blanche (Hornik) Bloemker.
Survivors include her husband, Sterling “Joe” Moritz Jr.; daughters, Debra Gurney, Cheryl Moritz and Gwen Graham; brother, R. Kevin Bloemker; and two granddaughters.