Janice Paulson

Weather Alert

...MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... .THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP ALONG A COLD FRONT IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA THIS EVENING. THESE STORMS WILL NOT BE WIDESPREAD, BUT COULD PRODUCE LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND FLOODING, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. THEN ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS MOST OF THE AREA LATE TONIGHT AND INTO TUESDAY MORNING. OFF AND ON RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT, WITH THE HIGHEST COVERAGE GRADUALLY SHIFTING SOUTHEAST. THE HEAVIEST RAIN SHOULD MOVE SOUTHEAST OF THE AREA BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, JEWELL, MITCHELL, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, DAWSON, FILLMORE, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, NUCKOLLS, PHELPS, POLK, SHERMAN, THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * THUNDERSTORMS AND MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, AND LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&