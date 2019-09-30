Janice Paulson

OXFORD — Janice Kay Paulson, 60, of Oxford died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Craig Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
She was born Oct. 5, 1958, in West Point to Harold and Lavera (Grafe) Anderson.
On July 8, 1978, she married Donald K. “Don” Paulson in Horseshoe Lake, Ark.
Survivors include her husband; son, Quenton Paulson of Oxford; nephew whom she raised, Harold Dutro of Enid, Okla.; sisters, Judy Smith of Omaha, Connie Delp of Rock Springs, Wyo., and Lesa Parker of Fremont; and brothers, Bud Anderson of Crocker, Mo., and Gerry Anderson of Louisville, Ky.