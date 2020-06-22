AMHERST — Jannette S. Hunt, 95, of Amherst died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services and interment are planned at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Daykin and 235th roads in Amherst, 1 p.m. Sunday. Family and friends are invited to speak and share memories or stories. The family will host a lunch at Mrs. Hunt’s Amherst home after the service.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
Mrs. Hunt was born Jannette Mae Simshauser on May 28, 1925, in Buffalo County (nearest town Miller). She was the first child of Walter and Theresia (Kaps) Simshauser. Mrs. Hunt was raised in rural Buffalo County near Amherst.
She attended and graduated from Kearney State College in Kearney.
In 1949, she married Melvin Randolph Hunt and moved to Virginia where they resided in Charlottesville. Mrs. Hunt taught school for almost 40 years and was employed by Albemarle County. The couple had and is survived by three children and their spouses, Motanna J. (Hunt) Cason, Johnny R. Hunt and Jeffrey D. Miller, and Rocky J. Hunt and Barbara (Gray) Hunt.
Survivors also include sisters, Phyllis (Adelung) Nelson of Broadview, Mont., and Edith (Adelung) Schriner of Waverly; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces and their families.
Mrs. Hunt loved gardening, shopping, travel; and doing weekly Sunday family dinners and card parties for her entire Nebraska family — who referred to her as “Aunt Jane.” Former students continued to write to her 60 years after she had taught them — saying she was their favorite teacher! She enjoyed decorating for holidays; and she and her sister Vivian often painted a dead tree in the yard to memorialize those holidays. She loved Tom Selleck! She was beloved — and will be greatly missed by family, friends and former students.
Though flowers are welcomed, the family recommends that any donations be made to Amherst High School; University of Nebraska at Kearney (KSC); and Scottsville High School Alumni Association (Albemarle County, Va.).
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.