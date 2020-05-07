HOLDREGE — Jean D. Arehart, 81, of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Because of current health concerns with COVID-19, a celebration of life service and inurnment will be at a later date.
The family is honoring Jean’s wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean was born on Sept. 27, 1938, at Bayard to Wayne and Esther (Snyder) Chapman.
On Feb. 23, 1957, Jean married Dwayne L. Arehart of Holdrege.
Survivors include her husband of Holdrege; sons, Mark Arehart of Kearney and James Arehart of Ravenna; daughters, Teresa Vaughn of Omaha, Lori Smith of Owasso, Okla., and Tonja Wendt of Omaha; sister, Joyce Trussel of Bayard; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.