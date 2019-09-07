LOUP CITY — Jean Ann (Sybrant) Hawley, 80, of Arcadia died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arcadia Community Building with the Rev. Marlin Hawley officiating. Burial will be at Arcadia City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the community building.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 10, 1939, in Grand Island to Ray and Vivian (Knephoff) Sybrant.
On Feb. 27, 1956, she married Gene Hawley.
Survivors include her husband; children, Rick of Omaha, Marlin of Weirton, W.Va., Robbin Masters of Arcadia and David of Buckeye, Ariz.; brothers, Jerry Sybrant of Greeneville, Tenn., and Darrel Sybrant of Broken Bow; sister, Lois Holeman of Waukesha, Wis.; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.