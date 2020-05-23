LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Jean Johnson Osborn, 73, of Lakeville, Minn., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after an intense battle with ovarian cancer.
Services will be at a later date.
She joined her father and grandparents in heaven.
She was born June 1, 1946, in Holdrege.
She grew up in Nebraska and spent her life living in several different states, most recently Minnesota. She enjoyed travel and had a passion for welcoming others, providing them a place of belonging and being a loyal friend. She loved flowers and birds, and enjoyed watching them outside of her window until the day she passed away.
She loved her family and survivors include her mother, Veneta Johnson; her sisters, Joan Reiter and Mary Milander; brothers, Steve Johnson and Raul Johnson. She devoted herself to her husband, Dale Osborn; children, Leah Redington and Nathan Osborn; and her grandchildren, Marleigh and Joren Redington.
Rest in peace, Jean, our wife, mother and grandma.