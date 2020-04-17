LOUP CITY — Ora “Jean” Kovarik, 83, of Loup City died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Public visitation is 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. Cremation will follow the service.
Following the CDC guidelines, there will be no more than 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time for visitation. Please follow all other CDC guidelines.
Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ora Jean (Wilson) Kovarik was born Feb. 24, 1937, at Scott City, Kan., to Clyde D. and Ora Mae (Keatley) Wilson.
On June 23, 1952, she married Frank Kovarik at Broken Bow. He preceded her in death.
Ora Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol Cech and Sharon Schwaderer, both of Loup City, Sandy Campa of Kearney, Pam Ritz of Loup City and Fran Mendez of Allen, Texas; son, Joe Kovarik of Grand Island; sister, Alta May of Red Cloud; brother, Clyde Wilson Jr. of Beloit, Kan.; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.