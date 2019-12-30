NORTH PLATTE — Jean Darlene Keller Wood, 83, of North Platte, formerly of Kearney and Gibbon, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spirit of Life Church in Kearney with the Rev. Jonathan Lumbard officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home in North Platte is in charge of local arrangements.
She was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Elm Creek to Glenn and Ethel (Vest) Keller.
Jean graduated from Kearney High School, She married Wayne Roeder in 1954.
She married Charles Wood on April 5, 1975, in Shelton. She worked as a cook and waitress most of her life.
She and Chuck bought a farm near Gibbon and lived there for many years until Chuck passed away.
Jean put Jesus as the center of her life, becoming a pastor in 2003. She loved her family in her own unique way.
Survivors include her son, Gary and wife Jami Roeder of North Platte; brother, Harold Keller of Arizona; four grandchildren, Tara and husband Allen Crane, Alex and wife Jeanie Roeder and Renae and husband Josh Baird, all of North Platte, and Jason and wife Kathy Roeder of Kearney; 12 grandchildren, Seth, Reanna, Houston, Jadin, Skylar, Bailey, Jagger, Joseph, Decima, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Josselyn; two great-great grandchildren, Nyla and Korra; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wood in 2005; parents, Glenn and Ethel Keller; one brother; and five sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
