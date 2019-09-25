Jeanne Blocher

LINCOLN — Jeanne R. Blocher, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Windcrest on Van Dorn assisted living facility in Lincoln.
A family graveside service will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Omaha.
There will be no visitation. O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family.
——
Jeanne Renee Mayer was born Feb. 24, 1923, in Auburn to Robie and Hollis M. (Vanderford) Mayer. She was raised in Auburn and was a 1940 graduate of Auburn High School.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Jeanne was united in marriage to George Blocher in Auburn.
After high school, Jeanne worked at the Lincoln Air Base during World War II. She worked at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross, and later spent 10 years at Kearney State College and then 10 years as a teacher’s aide in Sioux City.
While Jeanne and George lived in Kearney raising their family, they both enjoyed playing bridge and she played bridge in several bridge clubs. She was a member of the Kearney First Christian Church where she was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship, Circle One, and taught Sunday school and Bible school. Jeanne was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in South Sioux City.
After retirement, Jeanne and George lived at Johnson Lake for several years. Jeanne enjoyed long walks around the lake and spending time with family and friends. The couple later moved back to Kearney in 2001.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Susan Griess of Lincoln, Barry (Margie) Blocher of Oregon, Michael (Cheri) Blocher of Oakdale and Sally (Gary) Bernhardt of Omaha; grandchildren, Trent Pfeil, Ryan (Sheri) Pfeil of Lincoln, Brooke (Joe III) Hartnett of Omaha, Brady (Dawn) Venema of Omaha and Erin Kaminker of Oregon; great-grandchildren, Haley, Brianna and Austin Pfeil, Ellie, Isabelle and Joey Hartnett, Drake and Eden Venema, and Sophia Kaminker; and brother-in-law, Gerald Blocher of Hutchinson, Kan.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, George, and grandson, Chad Blocher.
Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross, the Nebraska Humane Society and Hearts United for Animals in Nebraska City.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.