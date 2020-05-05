HOLDREGE — Jeanne Alice (Coe) Sherwood, 90, of Oxford died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Evangelical Free Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Holen officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed via the Oxford Evangelical Free Church’s Facebook page.
A private family interment will be held at the Oxford Cemetery prior to the services. Per Jeanne’s request, there will be no visitation.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Sherwood family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Jeanne’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
——
Jeanne was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Alma, the only child to Floyd and Susie (Ulrichson) Coe.
Jeanne grew up on a farm in Harlan County, and being the only child she spent lots of time with neighbors and cousins. She attended grade school at a rural one-room school, and then graduated from Huntley High School when she was only 16. She then enrolled at Kearney State College, where she was crowned Christmas queen her junior year and homecoming queen her senior year.
After graduating college, Jeanne worked at the Harlan County Dam office and taught school at both Elm Creek and Oxford high schools. In June 1953, she had her first date with William “Bill” Sherwood. In July they became engaged, and on Aug. 30, 1953, they were joined in marriage. Bill and Jeanne made their home in Oxford after Bill finished law school, and Jeanne stayed home to raise their three children: Sue, Anne and Jeffrey. Later in life, Jeanne treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and was a member of the Oxford Evangelical Free Church. She served for many years as the chairperson of the Oxford Area Consolidated Fund Drive, was a member of the Wednesday Club, and attended many Rotarian events with Bill throughout her life. She and Bill loved to travel, and were avid Chicago Cubs baseball fans. Jeanne enjoyed gardening, playing piano, playing cards, reading books, Colorado peaches and spending time with her family and many close friends.
Jeanne had the most grateful heart, never complaining, even in time of great loss. She spent her final days on earth praying for others, and pondering how blessed she had been her entire life.
Survivors include children, Anne Paine and her husband, Mike, of Oxford and Jeffrey Sherwood and his wife, Julie, of Oxford; grandchildren, Ivy Mozer and her husband, Matt, of Monroe, Jordan Paine of Oxford, William Paine of Oxford, Xander Sherwood of Oxford, Alecia Shelton and her husband, Cody, of Taylor, Colt Livingston and his wife, Taylor, of Cambridge and Wyatt Livingston and his fiancée, Makayla Smith, of Orleans; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sadie and Bristol Shelton and Declan Livingston; and other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 1992, and her daughter, Sue in 1970.
A memorial has been established in Jeanne’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Oxford Evangelical Free Church.
