LEXINGTON — Jeffrey S. Altig, 56, of Lexington died Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties.
Services are Friday at Reynolds-Love for the family. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Inurnment with military honors will take place in the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
Jeff was born May 19, 1963, in Grant to Gary and Kathryn (Ronneker) Altig.
In August 2006 he met Melanie Bevard and the two would spend the remainder of Jeff’s life together.
Survivors include his mother, Kathryn (Altig) and husband, Doug Mick, of Hastings; longtime companion, Melanie Bevard of Lexington; daughter, Stefanie Melice of Youngsville, Pa.; stepchildren, Britany Lousberg of Westminster, Colo., Taylor Bourg of Kenesaw and Dallas Bevard of Kearney; sisters, Debra Mick of Marshall, Wis.. and Dawn Ekdahl of Longmont, Colo.; two grandchildren; and one stepgrandchild.