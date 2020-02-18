VALLEY — Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Hild, 41, of Valley died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Valley.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Jeff’s wish for cremation.
Jeff was born June 1, 1978, at Kearney to Mike and Christine (Wick) Hild.
He attended school in Lexington.
Survivors include his girlfriend, Christina Bevard of Valley; his parents, Mike Hild of Cozad and Christine “Chris” Shahan of Kearney; children, Nathan and MyKenzee Bevard of Valley; grandfather, Dale Hild of Lexington; stepsister, Jamie Campbell of Axtell; and stepbrothers, Shawn Shahan and Matthew Shahan, both of Kearney, Brad Hild and Adam Hild, both of Cozad.