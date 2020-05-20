NORFOLK — Jeffrey Roth, 61, of Norfolk died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey Joseph Roth was born July 18, 1958, in Hastings to Thomas and Wilma (Stiles) Roth. He was raised in Hastings and attended St. Cecilia Catholic School. In 1972, the family moved to Kearney where he attended Kearney Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1976. Jeffrey moved to Lincoln and later to Norfolk where he enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Survivors include his mother, Wilma Roth of Kearney; brother, Greg Roth of Lakeside, Calif.; children, Samantha, Tommy and Cody; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Roth; and sister, Julie Roth.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online