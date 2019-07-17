KEARNEY — Geraldine L. “Jerri” Mears, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Ogallala, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist churches in Ogallala and Kearney, and AseraCare Hospice of Kearney.
Visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com%20 to leave a tribute or message of condolence.