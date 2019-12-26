KEARNEY — Jerry L. Eckhoff, 68, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. James DeLoach officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, with military honors provided by the North Platte Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today and one hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Jerry was born April 13, 1951, in Kearney to Donnie and Twila (Hawkins) Eckhoff.
He attended school in Kearney and Pleasanton. Jerry later graduated from Mid Plains Community College.
Jerry was drafted into the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in March 1972.
On Aug. 19, 1972, he was united in marriage to Linda Dahlkoetter at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Ogallala.
Jerry was employed as a welder for Union Pacific Railroad until he was disabled from a work accident in 1984.
He was a member of the Pony Express Ramrodders, NRA and the American Legion Post 52. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and black-powder shooting.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Eckhoff of Kearney; children, Shane and wife Kelly Eckhoff of Funk and Robyn and husband Shawn Hovseth of Omaha; grandchildren, Madisen, Lexie and Landen Eckhoff, and Logan and Jamus Hovseth; siblings, Barb Hird of Axtell, Linda Minnick of Kearney, Mike and wife Nancy Eckhoff of Kearney, Diane and husband Jim Martensen of Holdrege, and Deb and husband Mike Salisbury of Arnold; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
