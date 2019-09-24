KEARNEY — James L. “Jim” Duda, 85, of Ord died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord with the Rev. Scott Harter officiating. Burial will be at the Ord Catholic Cemetery with military honors by Ord Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with rosary at 7 p.m. recited by the Rev. Mark Maresh.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
——
Jim was born on June 21, 1934, in Valley County to Peter and Victoria (Gregoroski) Duda.
Jim received his education in Valley County where he attended a rural one-room school. He then graduated from Ord High School in 1951.
Following graduation, Jim worked on the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army in 1956. During his military tenure, he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and overseas in Germany. Following his military service, Jim returned to Nebraska where he set up his own farming operation near Ord.
On July 14, 1959, Jim was united in marriage to Ruth Pipal at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. To this marriage two children were born, Douglas and Bonnie.
Jim continued his career as a farmer growing corn and alfalfa, and raising hogs and cattle. The family became dairy farmers for a number of years. The family also owned and operated a furniture and auction business in Ord.
Jim spent a number of hours each week attending cattle auctions. Over the years he made many good friends at area sale barns and enjoyed dining on the home-cooked meals available in the cafes. He was a fan of polka dances, card playing, socializing with his friends and sour cream raisin pie.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, introducing them to the farming way of life, riding four-wheelers, playing dominoes and sharing Shirley Temples.
He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he volunteered as an usher. Jim was also a member of the VFW and Elks Clubs in Ord.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth of Ord; two children, Douglas of Kearney and Bonnie (Rick) Horne of Lincoln; two grandchildren, Cody Horne and Erica Horne of Lincoln; one brother, Peter Edward Duda of Asbury, N.J.; one sister, Berniece Fiala of Ainsworth; plus many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Victoria Duda; sisters, Clara Ingebritson, Lorraine Lukesh, Florence Bastow and Dorothy Sacotte; and brothers, John and Raymond Duda.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic School or the Ord VFW.