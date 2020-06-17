HUMBOLDT — James “Jim” Jones, 76, of Humboldt died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
A private family graveside inurnment will be held at the Jennings Cemetery in Jennings, Kan., at a later date.
Visitation is 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday at The Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt.
James “Jim” M. Jones, 76, of Humboldt was born on Nov. 4, 1943, to Montra and Dorothy (Tacha) Jones in Oberlin, Kan. He was baptized early in his life in the Methodist faith and attended school in Jennings. Jim later graduated from Jennings High School with the class of 1962.
On Nov. 4, 1975, Jim was united in marriage to Janiece Hanna. The couple lived near Kearney where Jim farmed and worked for Eaton Corp. While living in Kearney, Jim was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Survivors include his loving wife, Janiece Jones of Humboldt; daughters, Jamie Chapman and husband David of Hoxie, Kan., Kathy Curfman of Humboldt, and Veronica Tomasello and husband Fred of Newton, Kan.; brother, John Jones and wife Mickie of Hutchison, Kan.; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family with a later designation.
