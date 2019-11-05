HEARTWELL — James V. “Jim” Jurgensmier, 78, of Heartwell died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Heartwell with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Heartwell.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
——
James Vernon Jurgensmier was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Hastings to Charles B. and Helen K. (Weber) Jurgensmier. He grew up in the Heartwell area and attended school in Heartwell and later graduated from Minden High School.
On Aug. 27, 1966, he was united in marriage to Loretta A. Brown in Heartwell and to this union, four children were born, Cheri, Alan, Cathy and Stacey. The family made their home in Heartwell.
Jim was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Heartwell Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Heartwell Village Board and the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens.
Jim started cooking meat in a smoker he built in the early 1990s. He became well known in the area for the amazing meat he cooked. Jim kept very busy catering numerous weddings, graduations and family events. His turkey was loved the most. He took pride in cooking the turkey for the Thanksgiving dinners served by the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens. He also provided the concessions for the Gibbon Tractor Pull for the last 10 years.
Jim was very active in the village of Heartwell, where he could often be found mowing or fixing something for the village.
Jim farmed until the mid-1980s. He then started work at Cargill in Heartwell. During his time at Cargill, he worked in Heartwell, Gibbon and Kearney. He later went to work for B-4 Grain when they took over for Cargill in Kearney. Jim retired from B-4 Grain twice. He then began working seasonally for Aurora Cooperative — he simply didn’t know how to quit working.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Loretta Jurgensmier of Heartwell; son, Alan (Carol) Jurgensmier of Grand Island; daughters, Cheri Theesen of Grand Island, Cathy (Jon) Dunham of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Stacey (Frank) Hromadka of Kearney; grandchildren, Andrew (Miranda), Sara, David, Jeanel (Clint), Bryce, Matthew, Jaden, Kiara, Tyler, Marissa, Cody and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Josie; brother, Don (Kate) Jurgensmier of Miami; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ed Jurgensmier; and sister-in-law, Marge Jurgensmier.
Memorials in Jim’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.