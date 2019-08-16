LEXINGTON — James S. “Jim” Larsen, 88, of Lexington died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Michael Boling officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery near Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born Nov. 10, 1930, to James A. and Myrtle A. (Stanford) Larsen.
On Sept. 10, 1950, he married Marilyn Roether in Lexington. She died Aug. 10, 2010.
Survivors include his daughter, Ann Albertson of Lakewood, Colo.; son, Chris of Lexington; three grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.