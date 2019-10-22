RED CLOUD — Orley “Jim” Schmidt, 79, of Riverton died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Riverton Cemetery.
Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and from 8 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
He was born Dec. 23, 1939, south of Riverton in Franklin County to Orley and Dorothy (Jackson) Schmidt.
Survivors include his brothers, Jack Schmidt of Riverton and Bill Schmidt of Gibbon; and sister, Joan Brooks of Red Cloud.