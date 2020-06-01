STAMFORD — Jimmie Dale McCubbin, 68, of Stamford died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Jimmie’s wish for cremation. Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmie was born March 7, 1952, in Pawhuska, Okla., to Paul Sherman McCubbin and Ida Faye Cross.
Survivors include his children, Jimmy McCubbin and Jackie Larrysa Erwin, all of Odessa, Texas; and three grandchildren.