KEARNEY — Jimmy Howard Sinner, 75, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Saint John’s.
No further services have been planned at this time. Cremation has been chosen by the family.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
He was born to Howard and Bessie (Fisk) Sinner on June 14, 1944, in Grand Island.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Shawn Sinner, Timothy Sinner and his wife, Nicole; sisters, Janice Schweiger and Anna Dice; brother, Tommy Sinner; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to his wife and children.
