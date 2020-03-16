Joan Lilyhorn

KEARNEY — Joan L. Lilyhorn, 82, of Bertrand died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Friday at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Smithfield with the Rev. Daniel Landin officiating. Private family inurnment will be prior to services at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Gosper County.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Louise Lilyhorn was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Holdrege to Walter Henry and Edith Helena (Hock) Bunsen.
On Dec. 2, 1955, she married Douglas Mac Lilyhorn. He preceeded her in death on May, 4, 2015.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Lundy of Bertrand; brother, Dale Bunsen of Omaha; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.