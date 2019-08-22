COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Joan Catherine Ostrander, 88, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Colorado Springs.
Services will be at 10 a.m. MDT Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colorado Springs. Burial will be at 11 a.m. EDT Oct. 5 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Medina, N.Y.
A vigil will be at 5:30 p.m. MDT today at the church. Rosary will begin around 7 p.m. followed by a Chaplet of the Divine Mercy. Family viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Chapel of Memories in Colorado Springs is in charge of arrangements.
She was born July 31, 1931, in Medina, N.Y., to Edward A. and Theresa I. Johnson.
On Aug. 13, 1949, she married Richard L. Ostrander. He died Feb. 6, 1970.
Survivors include her children, David P. Ostrander of Barrington, N.H., John E. Ostrander of Omaha, Neb., Susan M. Bartha and Teresa A. Stout, both of Colorado Springs, Laurie J. Kring, Richard S. Ostrander and Terry J. Ostrander, all of Kearney, Mark S. Ostrander of Denver, N.C., Michael C. Ostrander of Benbrook, Texas, Robert F. Ostrander of Elbert and Frank A. Ostrander of Erie; siblings, Edward J. Johnson of Banner Elk, N.C., Conrad J. Johnson of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Rita A. Brayley of Smithville, Texas; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.