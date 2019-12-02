KEARNEY — Joann Arrants, 76, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
