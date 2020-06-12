LINCOLN — Joann Miller Curtis, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Lincoln following a brief illness.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Roper and Sons Mortuary in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born Feb. 8, 1932, to Howard and Margurete Miller in Geneva.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Curtiss; children, Nancy (Joe) Sajevic, Steve (Holly) Curtiss, Patty (Bob) Wilson, and Tom (Laurie) Curtiss; grandchildren Jill (Austin) Domsch, Jenny (Rich) Eyler, Julie(Todd) Himmelberg, Mattie ((Ross) Nachtigal, Sam (Samantha) Curtiss, Charlie Wilson, Burke (Kendra) Wilson, Joy (Elliot) Kruger, Riley (Jordan) Moncrief and Kevin Rainey; great-grandchildren, Payton, Callie and Brooks Eyler, Landry, Darby and Colby Domsch, Cole and Blake Himmelberg, Sophie McNitt and Will Nachtigal, Beau Wilson, Connor Wilson, Rory and Briggs Moncrief and last, but not least Adalie Kruger; sister in law, Kay Miller; cousins, PR Farmer, Deb Swalley, Jane Giddings along with nieces and nephews and many friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a special project at CountryHouse in Lincoln