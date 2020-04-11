GRAND ISLAND — D. Joanne Baacke McMillan, 84, of Grand Island died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at CountryHouse Residence in Grand Island.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions the funeral home will adhere to the guidelines for a public gathering and implement social distancing practices.
Private family graveside services will be at Minden Cemetery. Celebration of life services will be at a later date.
Joanne was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Grand Island, the daughter of Joseph T. and Mary B. (Smith) Robertson. She grew up in Grand Island graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1953. Throughout high school Joanne was employed at Nicholas Rexall Drug.
In 1961 she married Maynard Baacke. They lived in Minden. Joanne was a homemaker while raising her children. She was a skilled cake decorator, a collector of Precious Moment figurines and sold Avon throughout the years. She worked in the call center at Cabela’s for more than 17 years. Maynard Baacke died in 2004.
Joanne married Alex McMillan on Jan. 2, 2008, in Minden where they made their home until 2016 at which time they moved to Grand Island. Alex McMillan died Feb. 3, 2017.
Joanne loved to read, especially mystery/murder novels. She was talented at knitting and crocheting, an extremely gifted cook and baker. Her Christmas goodies were always in season.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Minden, the Women’s Mission League and the Birthday Club.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Kat) Baacke of Flower Mound, Texas, and Kathleen Quail of Kearney; grandchildren, Sam, Lindsi, Greg, Stephanie, Beau, Tanner Dmitry, Anastasia, Joey, Mike and Jacob; special friend, Teresa Sumstine; brother, Don (Connie) Robertson of Grand Island; sister, Vicki Love of Cookeville, Tenn.; and five great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husbands, Maynard Baacke and Alex McMillan; sons, Anthony and Steve; brothers, Joe Robertson III, and R.D. Robertson.
Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date.
