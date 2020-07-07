KEARNEY — Jodene Caruthers, 65, of Kearney died Friday, July 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jodene was born April 15, 1955, in Columbus to Raymond and Pearl (Hilmer) Waldman. She attended District 11 Country School and Columbus Lakeview High School, graduating with the class of 1973.
On June 4, 1977, Jodene married David E. Caruthers. To this union one child, Daniel, was born. The family made their home in Kearney and later in Gibbon. Jodene later graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney with a degree in computer science. Most recently, she was employed as a computer programmer for The Buckle in Kearney.
Jodene always was willing to help and was a longtime volunteer for the friends of the library, the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Daniel Caruthers of Kearney; brother, Clarence (Cynthia) Waldman of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Carolyn Caruthers of Des Moines, Iowa; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Jodene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
