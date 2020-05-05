GREELEY — Henry Joseph “Joe” Nekoliczak, 86, of Greeley died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
Private family services will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will celebrate the Mass. Private interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.
Public visitation is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The family will not be present to greet the friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must remain 6 feet apart. A face mask is recommended.
T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.
——
Henry Joseph was born Jan. 20, 1934, on the family farm east of Greeley, the youngest of 11 born to Henry J. and Kathryn S. (Wilcynski) Nekoliczak. At the age of 4, Joe’s family moved to what is now known as the Nekoliczak Farm west of Greeley. Joe was raised on the family farm and received his early education in a country school and graduated from Greeley Sacred Heart in 1951.
On March 3, 1962, Joe married Corrine Rose Brinker at Butte. The couple settled on the Nekoliczak Family Farm west of Greeley where they raised their family of four. In 2010, Joe and Corrine moved into Greeley.
Joe was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a religious instructor and served on the parish council. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, rural fire department and the school board.
Joe collected coins and enjoyed gardening. He and Corrine loved to travel. Joe will be remembered as the “Overall Grandchild Entertainer.”
Survivors include his wife, Corrine Nekoliczak of Greeley; a son and two daughters-in-law; Tom and Jackie Nekoliczak and Traci Nekoliczak, all of Greeley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Jo and Dan Nielsen of St. Paul and Julie and Rich Gappa of Kearney; sister, Lorraine “Shootzie” Kelly of Greeley; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with an expectant great-grandchild in July; nieces; nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jerry; four brothers, Eddie, Elmer, Louie and Ted; and five sisters, Alvina, Ethel, Mary, Peg and Penny.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Visit www.ordmemorialchapel.com to leave condolences online.