GRAND ISLAND — Joel David Witt, 52, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, of natural causes while surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.
Joel David Witt, 52, was born Sept. 21, 1967, in Cam-Ranh Bay, South Vietnam. He was adopted in August 1973 by Jerry and Judy (Eckmann) Witt. He was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. He attended 1-R School and graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School. He attended the School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D., and graduated with a business degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Joel spent most weekends helping his mom garden and doing yard work. He was an excellent cook and often cooked lunch for his mom and Clair. He enjoyed most of all, cooking on his Treager grill and won several awards for it. Joel catered many of his friends’ special occasions. He also enjoyed researching trucks and useless trivia, in order to baffle his friends. He enjoyed watching “Vegas Rat Rods” on TV with Clair.
Survivors include his mother, Judy (Clair) Wilson of Chapman; brother, Ryan (Whitney) Witt of Grand Island; stepsisters, Beverly, Cathy, and Judy; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Witt.
