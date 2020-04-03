DALLAS — John Sherman Clark, 90, of Dallas, died April 1, 2020, in Dallas.
He will be interred privately at First Lutheran Church at Buffalo in Lexington, Neb., and a service will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John was born in Sligo, Dent County, Mo,, on Feb. 3,1930, to Tristom Worth and Roxie Ann Walker Clark.
He married Loretta Jane Clark in Lexington. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by three children: Barbara Renee Liedtke, David Michael Clark and Duane Tristom Clark; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
