KEARNEY — John R. Dornhoff, 64, of Heartwell, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on June 20, 1955, in Hastings to Kenneth R. and Jacqueline A. (Haws) Dornhoff.
Survivors include his children, Felice Sikes of Alma and Stanley of Heartwell; three grandchildren; brother, Ron of Heartwell; and sister, Julie Dornhoff of Johnson Lake.
