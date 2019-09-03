KEARNEY — John Ray Dornhoff, 64, of Heartwell died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. Private family inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation. He chose cremation.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
He was born June 20, 1955, in Hastings to Kenneth R. and Jacqueline A. (Haws) Dornhoff.
Survivors include his children, Felice Sikes of Alma and Stanley Dornhoff of Heartwell; brother, Ron Dornhoff of Heartwell; sister, Julie Dornhoff of Johnson Lake; and three grandchildren.