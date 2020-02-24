LINCOLN — John Lee Dyke, 60, of Minden died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln.
According to John’s wishes there will be no funeral services. He has donated his body to science. However, his family invites friends to a gathering to celebrate his life 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Windmill Studios, 521 N. Colorado St., in Minden.
He was born Aug. 4, 1959 in Minden to Dennis and Donna (Davidson) Dyke.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Dyke; brother, Jerry Dyke; and sister, Jolene Jenner, all of Minden.