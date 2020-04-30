MULLEN — John Edwin Furrow, 78, of Mullen died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Mullen.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. MDT May 9 at the Eclipse Church in southern Hooker County. The services will be for family only.
A register book can be signed 1-6 p.m. MDT May 8 at Mullen Funeral Home,
John was born April 30, 1941, to Lyle E. and Gladys G. (VanDuesen) Furrow south of Mullen.
John married Jannet Newman on July 24, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Jan (Newman) Furrow; sons, Lloyd Maire of Grand Island, Floyd Maire of Phoenix, Robert Maire of Crete, Craig Maire of Valentine, Todd Maire of Albuquerque, N.M., and J.D. Furrow of Merna; brother, Clifford Furrow of Alliance; sister, Pauline LeMay of Scottsbluff; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.