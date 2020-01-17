LOUP CITY — John H. Halstead, 85, of Loup City died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City with the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a vigil at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow the service and burial of the ashes will be at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
John H. Halstead was born July 22, 1934, at West Union, Iowa, to Herbert and Mary (Tillman) Halstead.
He married Grace Sanderson June 1, 1957, at Fayette, Iowa.
Survivors include his sons, Dan of Riverdale, N.D.; Mike of Elgin, N.D.; Tom of Riley, Kan.; daughter, Cindy Ference of Loup City; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.