McCOOK — John Dean McArthur, Jr., 72, of McCook died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook with Mike Roth officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed through Carpenter Breland’s Facebook page.
Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
John was born in Stratton, Colo., on June 26, 1947, to John “Dean” and Velma (Smelker) McArthur. He was one of six children raised on the family farm in rural Haigler. John attended school in Laird and Haigler and graduated in the top 10 of his class from Haigler High School in 1965. He then went on to further his education by attending McCook Community College, graduating in 1967.
On June 28, 1968, John married the love of his life, Paula Jean Jones in McCook. The couple made their home in McCook and were blessed with six children. John worked for NPPD for 38 years. At the time of his retirement in 2004 he was a senior line foreman. Following retirement, John worked for the McCook Housing Authority until 2013.
John enjoyed the outdoors and spent much of his time hunting and camping. He was a great cook and catered many fundraising and charity events in the area. John was a member of the Eagles Club and the Plainsman’s Chapter of Pheasants Forever. He also was president of the men’s pool league and coached many baseball and softball teams for several years for his children.
Survivors include his wife, Paula McArthur of McCook; his six children, Angela McArthur of Houston, John (Lori) McArthur III of Kearney, Jeffrey (Barbara) McArthur of Cambridge, Denise McArthur of Houston, Amanda McArthur and Rebecca (Jacob) Bauer, all of Lincoln; his mother, Velma McArthur of Haigler; sisters, Leila Barrett of Benkelman, Meryl McArthur of North Platte and Linda Wiltse of Grand Junction, Colo.; brothers, Terry (Ella) McArthur and Lonny McArthur, all of Wray.; 16 grandchildren, Allison (Michael), Marcus, Avery, Tatum, Kora, Ethan, Zachery, Olivia, Kamryn, Aidan, Emily, Cloe, Ava, Kayden, Jaxson and Briella; two great-grandchildren, Avianna and Tavian; numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Dean McArthur.
Memorial contributions may be directed in John’s name for future designation and sent to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, in care of the McArthur Family, P.O. Box 605, McCook, NE 69001.
Visit www.carpenterbreland.com to leave condolences online.