ELWOOD — John Ludwig "Red" Gartner, 94, of Johnson Lake died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Paul A. Julian officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors.
Visitation will be one hour prior to Monday’s service.
He was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Omaha to Adam J. and Ruby V. (Reynolds) Gartner.
Red married JoAnn Johnson. They divorced.
Red married Berdena (Deselms) Monk. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Survivors include his son, Richard; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his stepchildren; and his companion, Doris Wentling.