ALMA — John Daniel Rhoades, 76, of Alma died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Colonial Villa in Alma.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation or viewing, as the family is honoring John’s wish for cremation.
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
John was born April 29, 1944, in Oxford to Clyde Andrew and Ruth Lucille (Elliott) Rhoades.
He received his education from Orleans Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1962. Following his education, John was united in marriage to Roberta Tierney. This union was blessed with three children, Jessica, Dustin and Traci. The family made their home in Alma. This marriage later ended.
During John’s life he worked various jobs. John is highly remembered by the community as a bartender for many years at the “Flying H” for Virgil and Ruth Hammond. John then was employed at Alma Public Schools as a janitor until his retirement. He treasured all of the friendships he made with the faculty and students throughout his years at the school.
John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, but his passion was fishing. He was a member of the Harlan Anglers Walleye Club and enjoyed fishing many of the tournaments. Along with spending time with his children, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his fishing buddies out on the lake or along the river.
John leaves to celebrate his life his three children, Jessica (James) Howsden, Dustin Rhoades and Traci (Allen) Muirhead, all of Alma; one grandson, Tyrell Howsden of Alma; two brothers, Bill Elliott of Hastings and Robert (Carolyn) Rhoades of Long Beach, Miss.; one sister, Roberta Dehut of Waterloo, Iowa; along with other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren, Ciera, Keelie and Tye Payne; and brother-in-law, Chad Dehut.
A memorial has been established in John’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com .