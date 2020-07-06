KEARNEY — John Donald Schluntz, 84, of rural Huntley died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family funeral services are Thursday at Huntley United Methodist Church with the Revs. Dr. Lee R. Wigert and Dave Mendyk officiating.
Public graveside service and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the Bainbridge Cemetery in rural Huntley.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The Schluntz family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend John’s services, based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
——
John was born on May 6, 1936, on the family farm 1 mile east of Huntley, the second of five children of John Daniel and Roma F. (Boschult) Schluntz. John received his education from Huntley Public Schools and graduated with class of 1954. He then pursued higher education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his bachelor’s degree. Following his education, John returned home and began farming and raising cattle.
On April 21, 1958, John married Nancy J. Canterbury at the East Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln. This union was blessed with four children: Joe, Sally, Susan and Patty. The family made their home east of Huntley in the same house where John was born. John and Nancy celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary earlier this year.
John was gracious and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed playing Monday night cards for many decades with his friends, and attending his children’s and later grandchildren’s activities that included plays and sporting events. John loved the outdoors, working with cattle and all Husker sports.
John was a lifetime resident of Huntley, where he owned and operated a grain elevator. He was a lifelong member of the Huntley United Methodist Church; a past president and member of the Lions Club; and former township chairman. He also served as a Harlan County supervisor, on the Huntley School Board and as a 4-H leader.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy Schluntz of rural Huntley; four children, Joe Schluntz of rural Huntley, Sally Hays of Alma, Susan Konert and her husband, Mike, of Huntley, and Patty Oppegard and her husband, Jim, of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, Sadie Oppegard, Casey Oppegard and his wife, Jackie, John Oppegard, Sarah Thompson and her husband, Bryan, Amanda Van Kirk and her husband, Paul, Olivia Garske and her husband, Andrew, Chase Konert, Tanner Hays and his fiancée, Ashley Nelson, Hannah Hays and her fiancé, Jimmy Sindelar, and Haley Hays and her fiancé, Ian Uhrich; three great-grandchildren, Silas and Molly Thompson and Colson Van Kirk; brother, Roger Schluntz of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters, Esther Moser of Houston, Marilyn Falk and her husband, Ken of Fort Collins, Colo., and Beth Sayers and her husband, Bob, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Tangeman and her husband, Emmett, of Falls City, and Nancy’s twin sister, Carol Hauschild of Lincoln; along with nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers-in-law, Gene Moser and Gene Hauschild; and son-in-law, Terry Hays in 2017.
A memorial has been established in John’s honor, and kindly suggested to the People’s City Mission in Lincoln or to the Christian Sojourn Haiti Fund of Holdrege.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.