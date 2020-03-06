BROKEN BOW — Johnny Wright, 89, of Broken Bow died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today at the funeral home with family present 6-7 p.m.
He was born July 24, 1930, to Edward and Atha (Guthrie) Wright northeast of Mason City.
On June, 4, 1953, he married Loris Meier in Mason City.
Survivors include his wife, Loris Wright; daughter Jeanne Rapp of Ansley; son, Kevin Wright of Broken Bow and five grandchildren.