LINCOLN — Jon B. Webber, 44, of Lincoln died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin. Visitation without family present will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
——
He was born March 4, 1976, in Franklin to Donald and Catherine (Flax) Webber. Jon worked at NET in Lincoln as assistant chief engineer.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Cathy Webber of Franklin; sister, Jenna and husband Mark Miller of Dix; nephew, Riley Miller; niece, Haley Miller; and his fur baby, his Sheltie, Kasey.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to the Franklin County Cancer Fund.