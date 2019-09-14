OMAHA — Jordon R. Wiggins, 38, of Omaha died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Omaha. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Country Club.
——
He was a devoted father, son, brother and friend.
Jordon was born on July 9, 1981, to Robert R. and Shirley (Bartruff) Wiggins in Kearney. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney.
Growing up, he participated in soccer, wrestling, baseball and scouting. He enjoyed time with his grandparents on their farm, fishing and hunting with friends, and playing bridge, cribbage or pitch.
He graduated from Kearney Senior High School in 1999. Following high school graduation, Jordon enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated in December 2003 with a degree in accounting and finance. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Following graduation from UNL, Jordon began working for Deloitte in Omaha. In 2017, he began working for TD Ameritrade.
Jordon is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (5 years) and Leah (3 years) of Omaha as well as his dog, Boris; his parents, Robert and Shirley Wiggins of Lincoln; brother, Jason (Amanda) Wiggins of Orono, Minn., and children Jack and Ella; and sister, Jenna (Barrett) Ruud of Lincoln and children Brooks and Hudson. In addition, he is survived by uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vern and Lorraine Bartruff and Ray and Jewell Wiggins; uncle, Ron Wiggins; and aunt, Catherine Chin.
Jordon will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, kindness, incredible work ethic, his selfless love and care for his children, and the thoughtful help and support he gave to his family, friends, co-workers and others.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial to the Omaha Zoo Foundation: attention Safari Park; or the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
