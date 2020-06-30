LEXINGTON — Jose F. Acosta, 65, of Lexington died on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Santos Ordonez officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, to Francisco and Evangelina (Moreno) Acosta.
Jose was united in marriage to Bessy Garcia on Oct. 4, 2005, in Lexington.
Survivors include his wife, Bessy of Lexington; his children, Francisco and Genesis of Lexington, Veronica Acosta of California and Sandra Acosta of Mexico; brothers, Victor Acosta of Mexico and Juan Alberto Acosta of Mexico; and sisters, Teresa Acosta of Mexico, Martha Estrada of California, Esther Acosta of California, Laura Acosta of Mexico, Patricia Acosta of Mexico and Virginia Acosta of Mexico.