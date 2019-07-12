KEARNEY — Josefina Avina Corona, 63, of Gibbon died Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shelton with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at Gibbon.
Visitation will be until 10 p.m. today at the church with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Mexico to Jose Avina Acosta and Maria Rosario Covarrubias Ruiz.
Survivors include her husband, Braulio Corona Castro; children, Ricardo Corona, Rodolfo Corona, Alejandra Corona and Braulio Corona Jr.; four brothers; five sisters; and 13 grandchildren.