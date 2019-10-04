MERNA — Joseph Jezbera, 72, of Merna died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Berean Bible Church City Campus in Broken Bow. Burial will be at Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow with family present 4-6 p.m.
He was born July 9, 1947, in Sargent to Edward and Hilda (Helgerson) Jezbera.
On June 8, 1967, he married Linda Larsen.
Survivors include his wife; children, Annette Poulosky of Lincoln and Joel Jezbera of Hemingford; his siblings, Alice Ostrand of Broken Bow, Edward Jezbera of Riverside, Calif., and Elvera Mason of Columbus; and two grandsons.