WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Joshua Willis Longsine, 35, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Westminster.
A celebration of life open house will be 5-7 p.m. July 2 and will continue 10 a.m.-noon July 3 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Graveside services will follow the open house at 1:30 p.m. July 3 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating.
Current directed health measures will be followed. The family has honored Josh’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, if desired, friends may make memorial donations the http://www.gofundme.come/f/josh-longsine-memorial/donate or can send their condolences to Craig Longsine at 336 S. Colorado Ave., Minden, NE 68959.
