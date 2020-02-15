SARGENT — Judith “Judy” Maxine Weber, 81, of Sargent died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health in Burwell.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent. Rosary will take place at 6 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Judy was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Colorado to Loren and Fern (Barnes) Ferguson.
She married Glen Weber on Feb. 4, 1960.
Survivors include her son, Robert Weber of Sargent; adopted brother, Robert Ferguson of Denver; brothers, Ron Coffey of Oregon and Chuck Jenne of Montana; a sister Caroline Parr of Colorado; and 2 grandchildren.