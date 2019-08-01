HASTINGS — Judith E. Wederski-Glinsmann, 80, of rural Gibbon died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A private family celebration of life will be later.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 9, 1939, in Chicago to Frederick J. and Eileen H. (Murphy) Hall.
In 1963, she married Bill Wederski. They divorced.
Survivors include her daughter, Addie Hansen of McCook; brothers, Kenneth Goetz of Star City, Ark., Martin Goetz of Dallas and Donald Goetz of Gibbon; sister, Gayle Baird of Gibbon; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.