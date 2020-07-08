KEARNEY — Judith Ann York, 71, of Lexington died Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Burial will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Judith’s wish for cremation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Judith was born Feb. 1, 1949, to Billy Joe and Lucille Catherine (Schlarman) Ketring in Osgood, Ohio.
She married Steven York on Dec. 23, 1967, in Eaton, Ohio. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Michael York of Kearney and Shawn York of Ravenna; brothers, Larry Ketring of Houston and Terry Ketring of Kentucky; sisters, Cynthia Johnson of New Paris, Ohio, and Michelle Collavo of Lebanon, Ohio; and three grandchildren.